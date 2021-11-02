COP26: Joe Biden 'flashed' by 'large naked Scottish man' on way to Glasgow summit

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

BBC North America editor John Sopel revealed that US media have reported on how President Biden’s party were given the unexpected view of a naked man standing in his window.The shock moment came when the US commander in chief was being driven from his secure base at Dalmahoy House Hotel, where he arrived late last night.

The White House pool report claimed that the incident happened when the presidential motorcade, which features several large armoured limousines, entered some country roads on the way to Glasgow this morning.

In a tweet, Mr Sopel wrote: “From the White House pool report on @POTUS (President of the United States) journey from Edinburgh to Glasgow:

“‘At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone’,”

Mr Sopel added: “Welcome to Scotland, Mr President.”

The President's party got a shock on their way to Glasgow.

The news comes after Edinburgh motorists were shocked last night to see a petrol station in Calder Road sealed off while the motorcade refuelled.

Two of the cars, which are known as ‘Cadilac 1’, or ‘The Beast’ were photographed at the BP garage, with a heavy police and military presence restricting entry to the forecourt.

The US President has just completed his second day in Scotland after Airforce One touched down at Edinburgh Airport yesterday.