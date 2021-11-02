COP26: Who is Greta Thunberg? How old Thunberg is in 2021, her net worth - and is Thunberg vegan?

Who is Greta Thunberg? How old Thunberg is in 2021, her net worth - and is Thunberg vegan? (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow city centre for the United Nations’ climate summit on Saturday to join activists gathering in the COP26 host city from all over the world.

Appearing at a Glasgow Fridays For Future climate protest yesterday (1 November) Thunberg said now was the time for “no more blah, blah, blah” in an energetic address to fellow young activists calling on world leaders to act at COP26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunberg also met with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday night along with fellow climate change campaigner Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, with Ms Sturgeon later tweeting a picture of herself with the young activists.

But who is Greta Thunberg - and how did she become so famous?

Here’s everything you need to know about Thunberg, including her age, net worth and whether she is vegan.

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg takes part in Fridays For Future protest near the COP26 venue at the SEC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg is a young environmental activist who has gained worldwide fame for calling on world leaders to do more to stop the worst affects of climate change taking hold.

Thunberg is credited with helping to inspire the swell of youth climate strikes and activism after she began leading climate strikes and protests at her school and beyond as a teenager.

At 17 years of age, Thunberg founded the School Strike for Climate, was nominated for a Nobel Prize and won the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity in its first ever award.

She also has Asperger’s syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder and selective mutism.

At a TEDxStockholm talk in November 2018, Thunberg said: “I was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, OCD and selective mutism.

"That basically means I only speak when I think it's necessary.

"Now is one of those moments.”

She added: “I think that in many ways, we autistic are the normal ones and the rest of the people are pretty strange – especially when it comes to the sustainability crisis, where everyone keeps saying that climate change is an existential threat and the most important issue of all and yet they just carry on like before.”

How old is Greta Thunberg in 2021?

Thunberg was born on 3 January 2003 in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, turning 18-years-old at the beginning of 2021.

What’s Greta Thunberg’s net worth?

While multiple reports suggest that Greta Thunberg has a net worth of approximately $1 million, these are unconfirmed.

Thunberg’s receipt of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity saw her awarded €1 million, but the climate star donated the prize to charity.

Speaking at the time, Thunberg said: "We're in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of one million euros to support organisations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world."

Is Greta Thunberg vegan?

Greta Thunberg has previously said that after becoming aware of issues surrounding climate change and the oncoming crisis at the age of eight, she became vegan shortly afterwards.

It is believed that Thunberg has been vegan since she was around 10-years-old and successfully converted her parents to veganism by 2019, after her opera singer mother Malena Ernman and father Svante Thunberg decided to make the change in order to support their daughter and her passion for environmental change.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.