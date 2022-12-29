With many people in the Capital having to choose between heating and eating as the cost of living crisis deepens this winter, a kind woman from Leith has been raising money online to help people pay their energy bills.

With temperatures dropping, Rachael Anderson, 31, started her ‘Heat Homes for Christmas’ JustGiving fundraiser just before Christmas and has already raised more than £3,000 to pass on to those struggling via £20 top-up electric/gas key cards. Rachael, an experience ambassador at the Johnny Walker Experience on Princes Street, was inspired to do her bit for the local community in Leith by her friend and former colleague, Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed, who she appeared alongside in the Trainspotting Live show at the Fringe.

She said: “Rory has got 330,000 followers on his Instagram account, so he started a fundraiser to provide these energy cards and it went really well. He raised around £7,000.

Rachael (right) and Levi (left) with staff at the Utilita store in Leith.

"So I messaged him to say that’s such a good idea, could I set-up something similar in Edinburgh? And he told me to go for it. I thought, it’s a case of ‘if I don’t do this now, when will I do it?’ And, ‘if I don’t do this, who will?’

"Over the course of a week, we went from having £200 to £3,180. I was blown away, it was quite emotional to be honest. It just shows how everyone can relate to this current situation and that people really want to help others get through the winter. Everyone needs help at the moment.”

Rachael has been joined in her fundraising exploits by Levi Williamson, a family support officer. “She was able to help organise things,” added Rachael.

"People struggling to afford to top-up their energy are struggling to get through to the energy companies to get help. People are choosing over whether to buy presents, feed their families or turn the heating on.

Rachael and Levi raised more than £3,000 in a week for their fundraiser.

"The fact that we have got foodbanks and now heatbanks in this country is unbelievable in this day and age.”

Rachael and Levi have been liaising with local schools, the local MSP, local charities and the Utilita shop at the Kirkgate to pass on the top-up energy cards to those who need them most.

"I wanted to make sure this money raised goes to the people that needed it the most,” added Rachael.

"We handed out £3,000 worth of cards in a day at the Uitlita shop, which left us with a couple of hundred pounds. We know people still want to donate and are donating, so we are looking to maybe do something similar in January. I want to make sure we get a card to anyone that missed out.

The pair were happy to help out locals who need support this winter to pay their energy bills.

"This has sparked something in me to think ‘is there something more I can do to help people during the energy crisis?’ As it’s only going to get worse, with prices continuing to rise.

"It’s all happened so fast, in the space of a week. So I’ve not had the chance to set down and think about where it goes from here. But I’m happy to keep helping people if I can.”

Speaking about the fundraiser, Debra Clason, manager at Utilita’s Energy Hub in Leith, said: “Heat Homes for Christmas is an invaluable campaign - particularly at the moment - and we can’t thank Rachael and Levi enough for the difference they are making in the local community.