News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 minutes ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
10 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
11 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
14 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
14 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details

Courteeners announce Edinburgh show at the O2 Academy as warm-up for massive Manchester concert

Manchester rockers set for Edinburgh gig in June

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 1 min read

Manchester indie rockers Courteeners have announced they are coming to Edinburgh for an intimate show at the O2 Academy in June as one of two low-key warm-up shows in Scotland ahead of their massive homecoming gig at Heaton Park that month.

The ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ band will be playing the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Sunday June 4, before heading along the M8 to play the O2 Academy Glasgow on Monday, June 5. Tickets will go on sale for both shows on Friday, March 24, at 9.30am, with Scottish fans getting this rare opportunity to see Courteeners in venues as small as the 3000 capacity former Corn Exchange venue in Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band will be playing to 60,000 adoring fans at Heaton Park in Manchester on Friday, June 9 in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘St Jude’, which included hits such as ‘Acrylic’ and ‘What Took You So Long’.

Courteeners headlined the Main Stage at TRNSMT in 2021. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.
Courteeners headlined the Main Stage at TRNSMT in 2021. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.
Courteeners headlined the Main Stage at TRNSMT in 2021. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.
Most Popular

Fans lucky enough to get tickets for this upcoming intimate Edinburgh gig should expect to hear those early hits and others including ‘You Overdid it Doll’, ‘Take Over the World’, ‘Are You in Love with a Notion’ and ‘That Kiss’. Always a big favourite with Scottish music fans, Courteeners headlined the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow in September 2021, when the festival was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boy George and Culture Club announced as support for Rod Stewart at Edinburgh Castle show

EdinburghManchesterScotlandTickets