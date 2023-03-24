Manchester indie rockers Courteeners have announced they are coming to Edinburgh for an intimate show at the O2 Academy in June as one of two low-key warm-up shows in Scotland ahead of their massive homecoming gig at Heaton Park that month.

The ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ band will be playing the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Sunday June 4, before heading along the M8 to play the O2 Academy Glasgow on Monday, June 5. Tickets will go on sale for both shows on Friday, March 24, at 9.30am, with Scottish fans getting this rare opportunity to see Courteeners in venues as small as the 3000 capacity former Corn Exchange venue in Edinburgh.

The band will be playing to 60,000 adoring fans at Heaton Park in Manchester on Friday, June 9 in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘St Jude’, which included hits such as ‘Acrylic’ and ‘What Took You So Long’.

Courteeners headlined the Main Stage at TRNSMT in 2021. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.