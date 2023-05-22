News you can trust since 1873
Huge Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in the Firth of Forth near Edinburgh

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:25 BST

An enormous cruise ship has arrived next to the Forth Bridges in Edinburgh.

Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas sailed into the Firth of Forth on Monday morning, May 22. It is part of a 12 day cruise around Iceland and Scotland, costing passengers from £650 a ticket – which comes to an end on May 24. The two-thousand passenger luxury ship has 13 decks, including 12 lounges and bars, two swimming pools, and three outdoor jacuzzis.

The Jewel of the Seas is due to arrive in waters off South Queensferry at around 10.30am. It will depart at around 7pm and head for its final stop in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The cruise ship started its journey in Amsterdam before heading to Akureyri and Reykjavik in Iceland, Lerwick in Shetland, Invergordon and then travelling on to Leith and Queensferry in Edinburgh.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in Edinburgh today. Photo: AdobeStockA Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in Edinburgh today. Photo: AdobeStock
