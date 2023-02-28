Hit ITV show Dancing on Ice returned to our screens for the 15th season on Sunday, 15 January, with 11 new celebrities battling it out to be crowned king or queen of the ice.

The figure skating show is once again presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Judges Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, as well as Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, who won a Winter Olympic gold in 1984, will be scoring contestants on their routines.

The star-studded lineup for 2023 includes RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne, and The Only Way Is Essex’s, Joey Essex.

But who are the favourites to be crowned the series 15 winners? Here are all the Bookies’ odds.

Dancing On Ice 2023 is set to be the ice skating show’s 15 series (image: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2023 favourites

Nile Wilson remains the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

The Former gymnast and Olympic bronze medalist has impressed judges throughout the show and recently topped the leaderboard with his highest score of the series.

The latest odds give the gymnast an 80% chance of him bringing home the title!

Nile is now 1/4 to become this year’s king of the ice.

However, Joey Essex is not far behind and has remained a strong favourite on the ice. He is currently the outright second favourite with odds of 6/1.

The TOWIE star and skating partner Vanessa Bauer have wowed judges and are popular with Dancing on Ice viewers.

The Vivienne is now third favourite to win the show following former third favourite Carley Stenson’s shock elimination.

Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher is another favourite to win the figure skating show with odds of 33/1.

Who are the previous Dancing On Ice winners?

The show has seen many winners since its launch in 2006.

This year’s batch of celebs will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the previous winners and become the overall champion on the ice.

Here is a full list of the 13 previous winners of Dancing on Ice.

Season One - Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Gaynor Faye

Season Two - Ex-England rugby player Kyran Bracken

Season Three - Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw

Season Four - X Factor star and Brookside actor Ray Quinn

Season Five - Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Hayley Tamaddon

Season Six - EastEnders actor Sam Attwater

Season Seven - Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden

Season Eight - Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle

Season Nine - X Factor star Jake Quickenden

Season 10 Former Strictly star James Jordan

Season 11 - TV personality Joe Swash

Season 12 - Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay

Season 13 - Professional dancer Regan Gascoigne

How can I watch Dancing on Ice?

You will be able to catch all the action from the skating show every Sunday on ITV1.

It will air from 6.30 pm until 8 pm, and you will be available to stream it on ITVX once the show ends.

Dancing on Ice latest contestant odds

Here’s who the bookies think could win the show and who they believe could struggle.

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart: PaddyPower 3/10; Ladbrokes 1/4; Bet365 1/4

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer: PaddyPower 4/1; Ladbrokes 9/2; Bet365 5/1

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton: PaddyPower 9/1; Ladbrokes 6/1; Bet365 6/1

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon: PaddyPower 20/1; Ladbrokes 33/1; Bet365 33/1

