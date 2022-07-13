Dandara invites house buyers to Straiton show home

Dandara is launching the new Tiree show home next weekend at its Ashgrove housing development in Straiton.

By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:00 am

The impressive five-bedroom property from the new Island collection of homes will be unveiled from 11am on Saturday, July 23.

Designed by Signature Interiors, this ‘forever home’ draws inspiration from current trends, giving them a contemporary twist to create a calm and beautiful space.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales for Dandara East Scotland, said: “Our designers have created a very different and inviting show home, which I am sure will inspire lots of visitors to experiment with more colour in their own homes. We can’t wait to see our visitors’ reactions to this much-anticipated show home at Ashgrove which has been one of our most popular sites to date with over 70 per cent of properties already sold.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Tiree show home at Ashgrove, Straiton.

See www.dandara.com/ashgrove or call 0131 341 1873.