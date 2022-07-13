Dandara invites house buyers to Straiton show home

The impressive five-bedroom property from the new Island collection of homes will be unveiled from 11am on Saturday, July 23.
Designed by Signature Interiors, this ‘forever home’ draws inspiration from current trends, giving them a contemporary twist to create a calm and beautiful space.
Lisa Archibald, head of sales for Dandara East Scotland, said: “Our designers have created a very different and inviting show home, which I am sure will inspire lots of visitors to experiment with more colour in their own homes. We can’t wait to see our visitors’ reactions to this much-anticipated show home at Ashgrove which has been one of our most popular sites to date with over 70 per cent of properties already sold.”
See www.dandara.com/ashgrove or call 0131 341 1873.