News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dandara scoops Quality Recognition Award for Eskbank homes

Housebuilder Dandara East Scotland has scooped a Quality Recognition Award from Premier Guarantee for its development in Eskbank.

By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:07 pm

Judges who visited Eskbank Gardens were impressed by the standard of site management, workmanship, health and safety, site tidiness and general co-operation.

Stuart Barton, site manager at Eskbank Gardens, said: “Every member of the site team works so hard to deliver quality new homes at Eskbank so it’s great to receive industry recognition for all of our efforts. Building these beautiful new homes has been really exciting. Quality is something we take very seriously and this national recognition for all of our hard work is very welcome.”

As a winner of the Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award, Dandara East Scotland will be considered for this year’s National Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards.

The presentation of the Premier Guarantee Award to Dandara at Eskbank Gardens. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

Most Popular

Bryan Galloway, head of construction for Dandara East Scotland, commented: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Eskbank team who continue to maintain our excellent standards for building quality new homes. We are extremely proud of Eskbank Gardens and the team here who are great ambassadors for Dandara East Scotland.”