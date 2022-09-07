Dandara scoops Quality Recognition Award for Eskbank homes
Housebuilder Dandara East Scotland has scooped a Quality Recognition Award from Premier Guarantee for its development in Eskbank.
Judges who visited Eskbank Gardens were impressed by the standard of site management, workmanship, health and safety, site tidiness and general co-operation.
Stuart Barton, site manager at Eskbank Gardens, said: “Every member of the site team works so hard to deliver quality new homes at Eskbank so it’s great to receive industry recognition for all of our efforts. Building these beautiful new homes has been really exciting. Quality is something we take very seriously and this national recognition for all of our hard work is very welcome.”
As a winner of the Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award, Dandara East Scotland will be considered for this year’s National Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh shoppers 'shocked' as roof of Corstorphine Lidl store collapses after thunderstorm
-
2
Bonnyrigg tornado: Midlothian mum shocked after she spotted tornado amid Met Office yellow weather warning
-
3
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in Stockbridge area
-
4
Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers deflate 50 SUVs overnight in the Capital
-
5
Edinburgh pedestrian who died in crash on A720 named as family pay tribute to the 'sharp and intelligent' young man
Bryan Galloway, head of construction for Dandara East Scotland, commented: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Eskbank team who continue to maintain our excellent standards for building quality new homes. We are extremely proud of Eskbank Gardens and the team here who are great ambassadors for Dandara East Scotland.”