Dandara scoops Quality Recognition Award for Eskbank homes

Judges who visited Eskbank Gardens were impressed by the standard of site management, workmanship, health and safety, site tidiness and general co-operation.

Stuart Barton, site manager at Eskbank Gardens, said: “Every member of the site team works so hard to deliver quality new homes at Eskbank so it’s great to receive industry recognition for all of our efforts. Building these beautiful new homes has been really exciting. Quality is something we take very seriously and this national recognition for all of our hard work is very welcome.”

As a winner of the Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award, Dandara East Scotland will be considered for this year’s National Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards.

The presentation of the Premier Guarantee Award to Dandara at Eskbank Gardens. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...