Danny Bibby is the latest bombshell to make waves in the Love Island villa.

The new boy has joined the 2021 cohort, starting his journey on the ITV2 dating show with a date with the stunning Kaz Kamwi.

Describing himself as an “alpha male”, fans of the show are hoping Danny’s arrival will stir things up and create some tension between contestants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Bibby described himself as an 'alpha male' before entering the Love Island villa (ITV)

Instead, Danny has caused controversy outside the villa, with some viewers calling for him to be axed from the show after they discovered he had made a racial slur on an old social media post.

So, who is Danny, how old is he - and why do viewers want him removed from the villa?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Danny Bibby?

The new boy is a plumber from Wigan, a large town in Greater Manchester.

He also owns his own clothing brand, which he set up during the first lockdown.

Speaking about his business, he said: “The first lockdown hit. Before that I never would really have the time because I’m working all the time.

“I’m a very motivated and ambitious guy. So I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend. We’re in the process of launching it now.”

He added: “I love fashion and getting ready. I like looking smart and wearing designer clothes. That’s my thing.”

And it turns out Danny is a cat person, being the proud owner of a feline called Ruffin.

The heavily-tattooed bombshell has also opened up about his many inkings, which he said are a mix of quotes, symbols and his lucky number.

“Some are quotes which inspire me every day. I’ve got my clothing brand logo so I can see it every day.

“That motivates me to keep doing it. I’ve got 13 which is my lucky number.”

He also appears to have an outline of Great Britain tattooed, as well as the words “England” and “Scots” and a large rose on his chest.

When asked why he wanted to join the dating show, he referenced the Covid pandemic, saying: “My mindset has changed in the last year. Lockdown has really made me reevaluate my life and it’s done me good.”

How old is he?

Danny is 25 years old, making him four years older than the two youngest islanders this year, Lucinda and Liberty, who are both 21.

The oldest contestants still in the villa are Faye and Kaz, who are 26 years old.

Rachel, who was dumped from the villa this week, has been the oldest cast member so far at 29.

Will he couple up with Kaz?

The bombshell whisked Kaz off on a romantic date shortly after his arrival.

Speaking about her in his entry video, he said: “I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe."

He is yet to meet the rest of the islanders, and their reactions will be shown during Friday’s episode (16 July).

Viewers will also see the outcome of Danny’s date with Kaz before they return to the villa.

But while he chose to take Kaz out, he had previously revealed that Lucina was his type, as well as mentioning Sharon’s name. He is also yet to enjoy another date with another one of the girls.

Yet fans are hoping Kaz’s luck will turn with Danny’s arrival.

Why are viewers calling Danny to be axed from Love Island?

However, Danny has already faced controversy after eagle-eyed viewers searched through his Instagram profile and noticed he had posted a racial slur.

In the comment section of one of his pictures, Danny’s profile had replied to another user using the highly offensive word in the sentence: “My n****”.

Fans who spotted the comment warned the people running Danny’s social media while he’s in the villa to take the post, dated from 2019, down.

It was quickly deleted after viewers flagged it up, but not before it sparked anger among fans of the show who demanded the new boy be removed from the villa.

Some threatened to get TV watchdog Ofcom involved.

One viewer wrote: "Sorry but new boy Danny is racist and they are making our queen KAZ GO ON A DATE WITH HIMMMMM???? Sorry but throw the casting crew and directors in the bin #LoveIsland.”

Another said: "We demand that the racist islander Danny is taken off the show immediately.”

A third social media user wrote: “Can we just skip to getting Danny the racist off Love Island.”

In response to viewers’ fury, Danny’s dad issued a statement on his behalf.

"Danny does not have a racist bone in his body and there were no racist intentions to this post,” the post read.