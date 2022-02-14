The athlete was seen around Hunter Square and the Royal Mile with a filming crew on Monday afternoon.

One of the videos posted on Twitter shows MacAskill on his bike flipping off the steps by Hunter Square as a mobile phone falls out of his pocket. Some people have suggested the filming could be advertising something along the lines of device insurance.

There were reportedly around five crew members involved with multiple cameras and rigs.

MacAskill, 37, was born and raised in Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye and over the years has achieved a number of impressive feats as a professional street trials rider.

In 2009 he released a video of his skills which went viral and in the years since he has created thousands of videos showcasing what he can do which have collectively gathered viewing figures of over 500,000,000.

Danny MacAskill: Scottish mountain biking star spotted 'jumping stair sets' in City Centre. (Picture credit: Andrew Fleming)

