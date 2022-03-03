The shamed striker, ruled to be a rapist in 2017 by civil court judge, was due to return to Clyde on loan from Raith Rovers after a massive outcry when he signed for the Fife club.

But North Lanarkshire Council told Clyde FC that Goodwillie must not be permitted access to their stadium in Cumbernauld.

The local authority, which directly owns Broadwood Stadium, had been conducting a review of all its commercial partnership arrangements with Clyde following the club’s decision to bring back Goodwillie.

In a statement released on Thursday, the council said: “We have informed the club that David Goodwillie must not be permitted access to the stadium, for any purpose, with immediate effect.

“Should Mr Goodwillie enter the stadium, we will consider the contract to have been breached and we will take immediate steps to terminate it.

“In addition, we have informed Clyde FC that the council intends not to renew the lease with the club when the contract for the use of Broadwood Stadium expires in May, 2023.

“The council utterly condemns all and any violence towards, or abuse of, women. We offer a range of services to support women who experience abuse, through Rape Crisis Lanarkshire and Aura, and we would urge anyone in this position to make contact.”

The statement continues: “The council believes in rehabilitation, and has services which provide this. However, Mr Goodwillie has not expressed any contrition in relation to the rape which the court found he had committed in the civil action against him. In re-signing Mr Goodwillie, Clyde FC has not acknowledged that background or community concerns, instead choosing to focus on enabling Mr Goodwillie to play football.

“We regret that this action is necessary. However, the council has a responsibility to the wider community to act, and to send a clear signal that abuse must not be tolerated.

“We also note that some people have questioned why the council is only taking action now given that Mr Goodwillie has played for Clyde for a number of years.

“For clarity, the stadium was previously under the control of North Lanarkshire Leisure Ltd which, while previously paid by the council for management of a range of services and facilities, is a separate legal entity. The council was unable to direct the company in relation to this matter. The stadium, and all the services of the company, have reverted to direct council control.”

The decision by North Lanarkshire Council comes after Raith Rovers sparked a furious backlash by signing Goodwillie on transfer deadline day in January.

As a result of the move, several prominent supporters, directors and sponsors, including author Val McDermid, withdrew their backing of Raith while two of the six club directors quit. The Raith Rovers women’s team also demonstrated their anger by leaving and forming a new club.

Raith subsequently apologised, confirming Goodwillie would not be playing for them.

On Tuesday, Clyde announced Goodwillie would return to Broadwood where he played for five years before the failed move to Stark’s Park. The move prompted the club’s women’s team to follow their general manager and quit in protest.

