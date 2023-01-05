David Lloyd super gym near Edinburgh with outdoor pool launches membership and shares details of facilities

Ahead of its grand opening, early membership has been launched for a brand new state-of-the-art gym and leisure centre close to Edinburgh.

Located to the south-east of the city, in Midlothian, David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair is set to open in summer 2023, and will provide a health, fitness and wellness destination for the whole family.

Michelle Chambers-Cran, regional manager at David Lloyd Leisure, said: “We are so excited to start building our community of members at David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair.

“Even though we are several months off completion, there has already been huge interest, with many people registering on the website for updates.

“David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair will not just be a gym – it will be a complete leisure destination, and we can’t wait to welcome our new members in the summer.”

The centrepiece of David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair will be the 100+ station gym, which will house David Lloyd Clubs’ cutting-edge gym concept with an unrivalled array of best-in-class equipment. There will be four bespoke designed studios which will offer high-octane High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes, such as Blaze, to group cycling in Cyclone and mind and body classes such as SPIRIT.

A 20m indoor and a 25m outdoor heated swimming pool will offer a range of activities, including aqua aerobics, family swim times and quiet adult swim sessions. The new club will also feature three outdoor paddle courts plus four tennis courts inside an aerodome.

For families with children, private swimming lessons and tennis coaching will be available, and children can take part in daily activities and holiday clubs that offer fun and active solutions for parents trying to keep the little ones entertained. Sessions will take place in a dedicated DL Kids zone and will be synchronised with the adult group exercise programme to give parents and guardians an opportunity to focus on their own fitness with the peace of mind that their children are being cared for.

For those looking for a luxurious wellness experience, the impressive indoor spa facilities will include a Himalayan salt sauna, rainforest experience shower, hydrotherapy pool, heated beds, and a deep relax room to create a sanctuary of relaxation to recharge, revive and rejuvenate.

There will also be a Clubroom at the heart of the club, which will be carefully zoned to meet member needs, including a dining area with freshly cooked meals and a business area to catch up with work in peaceful surroundings.

Families will love the dedicated family area with eating areas and an indoor playframe. An outdoor patio area will offer a space for outdoor dining and socialising on warmer days and evenings, with playground facilities for the children.

The club will have a 250-space carpark and is well-connected to Edinburgh and surrounding towns in Midlothian and East Lothian by nearby bus, rail and cycle links.

To purchase membership at David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair and join on the introductory offer, visit www.davidlloyd.co.uk/edinburghshawfair.