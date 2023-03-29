News you can trust since 1873
Defibrillator installed in Livingston's Templar Rise in memory of 34-year-old Steven Carrie who died

Lifesaving equipment has been installed in Livingston.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:52 BST

The family of a 34-year-old man who died from a heart attack while on holiday two years ago have said they are ‘absolutely delighted’ to see a piece of life-saving equipment installed in their home town.

Steven Carrie suffered a cardiac arrest while on holiday in the Lake District in 2021 and, partly due to there having been no quick access to emergency medical support, he was pronounced dead a short time later. His sudden death inspired his family to donate money for a defibrillator to be installed in Livingston’s Templar Rise. It will be for community use.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. Steven’s family has worked closely with West Lothian Council, and the new defibrillator was unveiled last week in an easy access spot.

Andrew Carrie, Steven’s dad, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the defibrillator has been installed in tribute to Steven. Whilst it’s dedicated in honour of Steven’s memory, it has a very real purpose and it is there to be used by someone in need. Even if it only helps one person, it will be worth having it installed.

“I’d like to thank West Lothian Council and management committee for their support in helping us make this possible. I would also like to acknowledge Steven’s former employer, Sky, as they too have been amazing.”

