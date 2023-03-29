News you can trust since 1873
Luxury hotel Roseate Edinburgh to host James Bond themed whisky tasting experience

Fictional spy to be celebrated with whisky experience at Edinburgh hotel

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Boutique hotel Roseate Edinburgh is marking 60 years of James Bond with a themed whisky tasting.

The 007 Whisky Tasting Experience will celebrate the launch of a new bottle of whisky at the hotel’s bar next month. During the experience on April 22, guests will get the chance to taste limited edition James Bond 60th Anniversary whisky, which will be paired with a selection of Scottish cheeses. Whisky connoisseurs will be on hand to explain the tasting notes of the special spirit to guests.

Scottish distillery The Macallan has collaborated with EON – which owns the James Bond franchise – to create a collection of six limited edition bottles, which are inspired by each of the six decades of 007. The hotel’s Dunstane Restaurant & Bar will be one of a select few bars in Edinburgh to stock the whisky from The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. It will be available at the bar from April 22.

Luxury hotel Roseate Edinburgh set to celebrate 60 years of 007 with James Bond themed whisky experience.
The Roseate Edinburgh opened in Edinburgh’s West End earlier this year. The luxury hotel, which is set within two newly refurbished Victorian townhouses, has 35 rooms and suites with gorgeous views of the Pentland Hills. Its on-site restaurant and bar has an offering of over 80 Scottish single malts, as well as a vast selection of wines and craft and artisanal gins from distilleries across Scotland. It also serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared from seasonal Scottish produce, as well as a traditional Afternoon Tea.

