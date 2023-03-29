Boutique hotel Roseate Edinburgh is marking 60 years of James Bond with a themed whisky tasting.

The 007 Whisky Tasting Experience will celebrate the launch of a new bottle of whisky at the hotel’s bar next month. During the experience on April 22, guests will get the chance to taste limited edition James Bond 60th Anniversary whisky, which will be paired with a selection of Scottish cheeses. Whisky connoisseurs will be on hand to explain the tasting notes of the special spirit to guests.

Scottish distillery The Macallan has collaborated with EON – which owns the James Bond franchise – to create a collection of six limited edition bottles, which are inspired by each of the six decades of 007. The hotel’s Dunstane Restaurant & Bar will be one of a select few bars in Edinburgh to stock the whisky from The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. It will be available at the bar from April 22.

