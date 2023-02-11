Hospitality brand Roseate Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of its new boutique hotel in Edinburgh.

The Roseate Edinburgh in the Capital’s West End, is spread over two newly-refurbished Victorian townhouses, previously known as the Dunstane Houses. It has 35 rooms and suites, each individually styled with special features such as four-poster beds, freestanding copper roll-top baths in the room and sweeping views of Edinburgh’s cityscape and the Pentland Hills. Guests can also expect en-suite shower rooms and handcrafted beds with Egyptian cotton sheets.

The hotel says an eclectic menu has been created for breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared from seasonal Scottish produce paired with spirits from Highland breweries and distilleries. And its Dunstane Restaurant & Bar claims “the finest selections of rare and vintage whiskies in Edinburgh” with over 80 Scottish single malts in addition to a selection of wines, and craft and artisanal gins. A traditional Afternoon Tea experience is also on offer – dainty sandwiches, home-baked cakes and fluffy scones with jam and Scottish cream along with a fresh brew.

The Roseate Edinburgh, at 4 West Coates, is also aiming to attract corporate meetings and get-togethers, offering a meeting room, Club Prive, which can host up to 36 guests in a sit-down setting and up to 50 guests standing. There is also a conservatory garden, Club Prive Conservatory & Garden, where smaller meetings and events can be held. It can host up to 10 guests seated and 12 standing. And the hotel says its luxurious rooms and suites, eclectic spaces, landscaped gardens and dining options also makes it a charming destination for intimate weddings.

Roseate Hotels and Resorts is a collection of luxury hotels, consisting of seven niche hotels across India and the UK, with more under development. Its other UK locations include London, Reading and Bath. The name “Roseate” originates from the roseate spoonbill, a bright pink bird with a long, spoon-shaped bill. The brand is part of Indian-based Bird Hospitality, Bird Group India.

Mrs Radha Bhatia, chairperson of Bird Group India, said: “The Roseate Edinburgh is a wonderful new gem in our flourishing portfolio of luxury boutique hotels in the United Kingdom. We are excited to bring the magic of Scotland, the land of moors, hills and highlands, it’s amazing hospitality, exemplary cuisine and a very bespoke experience to our guests.”

The 35 rooms and suites are individually styled, with special features such as freestanding copper roll-top baths in the room.

