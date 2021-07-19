Del Amitri to make Edinburgh Fringe debut with three intimate shows at Queen’s Hall

The gigs, from August 26-28, will feature tracks from the veteran band’s recently-released seventh studio album, Fatal Mistakes, along with many of their greatest hits.

Speaking ahead of the shows, Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie said: “After so many cancellations and postponements there’s finally a real prospect of playing live again.

“And before we start the tour in September, we have been given a unique opportunity to play three intimate Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows at the Queen’s Hall, where we can perform songs from Fatal Mistakes and some unexpected gems to you, on our acoustic guitars, in a ‘Del Amitri rocks-but-in-a gentle-way’, while you relax and take it all in with a glass of Côtes du Rhône, in a tables and chairs setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish rockers Del Amitri are set to perfrom three gigs in Edinburgh this summer as part of the Fringe. Image: Supplied.

“It’s not the kind of show we’ve ever done before, but after all the sh** that has gone down in the past year-and-a-half what better time could there be!”

Del Amitri were one of the busiest bands of the 80s and 90s, with five consecutive Top 10 albums and a string of hit singles, including Nothing Ever

Happens, Always The Last To Know and Roll To Me.

The Glasgow band last played live in Edinburgh to a sell-out audience at Edinburgh Castle back in the summer of 2018.

Mark Mackie of Regular Music said: “After 18 months of cancelling and rescheduling concerts, they will be our first shows since lockdown in March

2020 and to get back to live shows just means so much to everyone involved, all the venue staff, the road crews, the musicians, the artists and especially the fans... I for one just can’t wait!

"These may well be socially distanced shows but knowing the Del Amitri guys, and the times we find ourselves in, they certainly won’t be emotionally distanced ones.

Tickets for Del Amitri’s three Capital concerts are set to go on sale this Friday (July 23) at 10am and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.thequeenshall.net

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.