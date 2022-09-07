Design, build and play at Penicuik Park
Young people in Penicuik can have a go at designing and building structures from wooden pallets and scrap timber during three days of creative play coming up this month.
The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is working with Tinkertown (The City of Play) to deliver the event for school groups at Penicuik Park on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th September. Part of the project’s education and engagement plan, this will be followed by an event in the park on Saturday, September 17 from 10am to 3pm where families can join in the fun.
Inspired by the original adventure playgrounds, and re-living the art of den building through play, Tinkertown is a an amazing, pop-up event giving children and families the time, space and freedom to design, build and play as they like - with real tools, pallets and scrap timber!
“The City of Play’s aims align with those of the Penicuik heritage project’s activity plan,” said Midlothian Provost, Councillor Debbi McCall (SNP).
“It’s about engaging young people to think about their surroundings, to appreciate architecture and design and to create something for themselves in an environment that encourages them to be both active and creative.”
The Thursday and Friday sessions will be for local school groups only. On the Saturday, families will be invited to have a go, with Craig Frew Conservation Ltd organising demonstrations of traditional construction skills such as stone carving, sign writing, plaster work and joinery.