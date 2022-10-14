Desperate plea to David Beckham from family of Fife dad locked up in Baghdad jail

The family of Brian Glendinning, right, have made a desperate plea to football legend David Bekham, left, to help free him.

Brian Glendinning, a construction engineer from Kincardine, Fife, is facing two years in a Qatar jail over a £20,000 debt.

The 43-year-old father-of-three was contracted to work on a BP refinery in Iraq. But on September 12, reports show he was arrested on an Interpol “red notice” at Baghdad airport and has since been held in a police cell awaiting an extradition hearing.

Relatives of the father-of-three said Mr Glendinning went to Iraq to earn money to take care of his family and his bills.

Now, his family have pleaded with former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham to use his influence in the Middle East to help free him.

In a statement released on Thursday, the family said: “We are asking everyone and anyone with influence and connections with Qatar to please help save our Dad.

“David Beckham is the international face of football, he agreed to a £10 million deal with Qatar to act as an ambassador for the country.

“Since Doha is hosting the World Cup this year, we just hope he may be able to use his position to convince Qatar to let our father come home.”

Radha Stirling, the founder of Ipex, an NGO seeking reform of Interpol and the extradition process, is supporting the family.

But she believes extradition is a near certainty – unless concerted intervention is made on Glendinning’s behalf.

She said: “Unlike other Gulf States, Qatar maintains solid relations with Iran, which is the most influential player in Iraq, and Doha has entered into several trade and investment deals with the government in Baghdad. One of the major banks in Iraq, Al Mansoor Bank, is a subsidiary of QNB.

“Unfortunately, Britain’s influence in Iraq, in Qatar, and the Gulf overall, has dwindled over the past decade, as has the UK’s will to intervene in these countries on behalf of its citizens.

“Qatar is pumping tens of billions of pounds of investment into the UK, and Qataris pour billions more into British real estate every year.

“We have seen government support for British expats in the Gulf steadily evaporating as Qatari, Saudi, and Emirati investment flows into the UK.

“There is no doubt that the FCDO can successfully intervene to secure Brian’s release, but we will need overwhelming public support to make sure that happens.”

Earlier this week, Ms Stirling warned his life could be in danger, saying: “Our immediate concern is for Brian’s safety; Iraqi prisons are notoriously harsh, horribly overcrowded, unsanitary, and breeding places of disease.

“The inmates are disproportionately violent militants charged with terrorism, and a Westerner like Brian is in imminent danger.

“Next, there is the risk of Brian’s extradition to Qatar, where he would face two years in prison where conditions are not significantly better.”

John Glendinning, 39, has set up a fundraiser to support his brother’s wife Kimberly, son Bailey, daughters Heidi and Lexi and granddaughter Frankie.

He said: “Brian is a hardworking man who has always put his family first.

“He is the life and soul of any family occasion or party, where he earns the name happy feet, given to his dancing skills.”