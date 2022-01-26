Tributes flooded in after 13-year-old Devin Gordon, a passionate Hearts supporter from Bathgate, tragically lost his life last week.

In a well-ciculated post on social media, friends and family called for an applause during the 13th minute of the Hearts vs Celtic match on Wednesday to mark Devin’s life. His mum, Jen, has been described as a ‘much-loved’member of staff at Tynecastle.

Hearts of Midlothian have since announced that players from both teams will warm up in FC United to Prevent Suicide jerseys prior to Wednesday night’s cinch Premiership fixture at Tynecastle.

FC United is a social movement of people from across Scotland, united in a shared belief that everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide.

Ahead of the game, Robbie Neilson, Heart of Midlothian FC manager said: “We were all shocked and saddened to learn the devastating news about young Devin. Our thoughts are very much with his mum Jen, family and friends.

“We can all get better at talking and listening to each other. If you’re experiencing difficulties or know of someone who you believe may be, please reach out and speak. One small conversation can make a huge difference to someone’s life.”

Both Hearts and Celtic will come together during their match at Tynecastle on Wednesday night in memory of 13-year-old Devin Gordon.

Both clubs have come together to encourage people to talk, listen and help save lives.

They have asked supporters of any club to talk to someone if they do not feel ok and will be sharing resources and contact numbers via club channels.

Ange Postecoglou, Celtic manager added: “The loss of Devin at such a young age in these circumstances is an absolute tragedy and the sincere thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Devin’s mum Jen and the wider family.

“Too often we are seeing people of all ages lost to suicide and while we understand that we all face very different moments and challenges in our lives we just want to encourage all people to think about having that conversation and using that support which can make such a difference.”

Kirstie Cusick, United to Prevent Suicide Social Movement Development Manager said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline. Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."

The following services offer confidential support from trained staff and volunteers.

You can talk about anything that is troubling you, no matter how difficult:

Call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans, or email [email protected]

Call 111 to talk to NHS 24’s mental health hub or Call 0800 83 85 87 to talk to Breathing Space or go to their website for more info about their webchat service.

Text “SHOUT” to 85258 to contact the Shout Crisis Text Line, text “YM” if you are under 19.

