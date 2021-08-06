Arabella was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis.

Arabella Green was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis which causes her joints to curve in an abnormal way.

The five-year-old girl from Bathgate has endured numerous painful operations at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids Hospital and cannot walk or bend her arms.

Arabella Green, four with big sister Shannon Green, 16 and dad William Green, 35.

Tragically Arabella’s mum Catherine, who suffered from PTSD and depression, took her own life in March 2021.

Since then, Arabella has moved in with her father, William Green, 35, and her step-sister Shannon Green, 16 in a two bedroom council flat in Bathgate.

Mr Green, who has given up his job as an electrician to care for his youngest daughter full time said their living situation is ‘impossible’.

“She has lost all of her independence,” he said.

Single father William Green fears for his daughters safety in the house.

The worried father said he has to carry his daughter from room to room because her specialist wheelchair cannot fit in the house.

He said: “There are too many stairs in the house and it’s not safe for her. There is no way to get her specialist wheelchair up the stairs.

“It’s totally unsuitable. She has to sleep in the living room because she can't get upstairs. She ends up just rolling about on the floor and I have to carry her around.

“I have contacted West Lothian Council asking for help but I am not getting anywhere.”

The dedicated dad said Arabella’s health is his number one priority

Mr Green has grown worried about how his daughter’s condition is impacting her happiness.

“She’s started asking why god made her like this,” he said. “And I don’t know what to tell her. I say it’s because she’s special to try and comfort her because I don't know what else to say.”

The family was due to buy a house this year but this money will now be used to pay for a £125k specialist operation, not available on the NHS, which could help Arabella walk.

The diligent father has put his home-owning dreams on hold and set up a GoFundMe page to raise the cash needed for surgery and investing his own savings in this campaign.

“My number one priority right now is getting Ella a better living situation,” he said. “And to fundraise as much as possible.”

West Lothian Council has been contacted for comment.

