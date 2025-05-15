A disabled fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for three Scots charities by carrying out a 15 mile paddle board challenge - in his wheelchair.

Iain Elder, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, set sail on the epic six hour journey on the choppy waters of the Firth of Forth from Prestonpans to North Berwick in East Lothian on Sunday.

The former recruitment consultant was helped to complete the stunt by five volunteers who accompanied the intrepid 63-year-old on an adapted 17ft x 5ft paddle board.

Iain completed the unusual challenge to raise funds for three organisations including Leuchie House, a respite centre near North Berwick for people with MS and other long-term conditions.

Iain Elder carrying out his charity paddle board fundraiser | Alexander Lawrie

He is also helping the Walk with Scott Foundation which supports local charities and Beyond Boundaries East Lothian that provides adventure sports and outdoor activities for people aged 16 and over with disabilities and mental health issues.

Iain, from Dunfermline, Fife, said: “I wanted to raise money for some local charities in East Lothian as I am from Musselburgh originally and thought the paddle board would be a huge challenge.

“We started off from Prestonpans at around 10am on Sunday morning and in total it took us around six hours to make our way to North Berwick. The weather was kind to us at first but it got a bit choppy after Gullane and at one point the wind blowing all four ways.

“I have had incredible support to carry out the challenge especially from the organisation Beach Wheelchairs. It was an incredible sense of achievement when we eventually completed the challenge.

“The charities I have chosen have a personal connection to me as I have been going to Leuchie House for respite since 2017, and the others all do an incredible job helping the local community. I would really like to thank everyone who has helped make this possible and also to those who have donated - it really means a lot.”

Following his diagnosis in 2009, the daredevil fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds for worthy causes by carrying out feats including doing a skydive in aid of the blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan Trust.

Iain has also undertaken a microlight flight for Leuchie House marked his 60th birthday by raising cash for Leuchie and the Walk With Scott Foundation by white water rafting.To donate please go to justgiving.com/page/iain-elder-1721479779294 to support the challenge.