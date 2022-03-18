Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The children, who were helped to safety by the Hibs fans-founded charity Dnipro Kids, have been staying in a hotel near Poznan in Poland since they were forced to flee their home country following the invasion by Putin’s armies. It is their first time outside of Ukraine.

Dnipro Kids has helped 46 orphans to safety since the war broke out in Ukraine

He added that there was a plane “ready and waiting” in Poland to transport the orphans on Friday but he said he feared it would “leave empty”.

Duncan MacRae, media manager at Dnipro Kids, said the charity has “run out of time” for the Friday flight but said the children and their ‘orphanage mums’ are all booked onto a flight on Monday.

“Sorting this out has been a lot of work for people but we’ve done it again and we’re hoping we can get them on the plane on Monday,” he said.

“Ian Blackford has been in contact with Polish and Ukrainian ambassadors and they have given their full support and approval for what we’re trying to do. There are no barriers from them or Scotland so we are just waiting on approval from the UK Government.”

He said it was a stressful time but that the charity was hopeful that this attempt would be successful.

“The issues that the UK Government said they had, we’ve dealt with. So we’re hoping that everything will be okay,” he said.

Charity volunteers are now hoping that the coming days will bring the children more clarity and reassurance about what their future will hold.

“When we initially brought them to Poland, we were told we could be here for two weeks,” said Mr MacRae, who is currently at the hotel with the children and their guardians.

“We want to get them settled now. They are very resilient children and they’re always smiling, having a laugh and having a great time playing air hockey and basketball and things like that.

“But there needs to be somewhere for them to go and myself and my colleagues have said it’s very frustrating not to be able to tell the children what’s going to happen and where they’re going to go.

“We just want to get them settled somewhere. They have been through an awful lot and they need this.”

Plans have been made for when the children do eventually get to Scotland, with accommodation and other support already lined up by the charity.

An appeal for help to find accommodation for the groups of children also saw Scots reach out with various places where they could stay.

“People in Scotland are so welcoming and supportive. There has been so much fundraising, donations and sponsors,” said Mr MacRae.

“People are ready and willing to welcome these children in Scotland so we’ve tried to get across to the kids and orphan mums that they’ll be welcome in Scotland.”

And Mr MacRae said landing in Scotland would be a “massive relief” for everyone involved.

“It has been a scary experience to say the least,” he said.

“We’ve been supporting these children for 17 years and I’ve been with the charity for eight years.

“I’ve been over five times and they treat me like family and for me they feel like family. So it’s like trying to help and care for other family members.

“There’s still quite a bit of work to be done in the next few days but we’re hopeful we’ll be in Scotland soon.”

