The children and an orphan father arrived at Glasgow Airport last night, and were rushed to the Capital – where their orphanage family were waiting to greet them.

They had been on a residential trip to Odessa when war broke out, and were unable to leave the city until evacuation plans could be arranged by Dnipro Kids, a charity run by Hibs fans that has been helping Ukrainian orphans escape to Scotland.

Once arrangements were in place, the children travelled by mini-bus to Lviv, however, two attempts to cross the border into Poland failed, as the children were not travelling with their legal guardian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dnipro Kids organised all the documentation, and after much work, the children were allowed to cross into Poland. From there, they caught the next flight to Scotland.

Three of the children had been separated from their ‘orphan mothers’ since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

A spokesperson for Dnipro Kids said: "It’s been extremely stressful for the mothers, so getting the kids safely back to Edinburgh was extremely emotional for them”.

Dnipro Kids reunited four Ukrainian orphans with their orphanage families on Monday. (Photo credit: Dnipro Kids)

"There’s real happiness that they’re all back together again”.

However, he said the children are “extremely tired – not just from travelling, but also from the emotional stress.”

While the children will be able to rest in their temporary homes, organisers are now looking at the next step of enrolling them in local schools.

In March, the charity evacuated 52 children from five orphanages in Dnipro, and brought them over to Scotland.

Several orphans were brought over to Scotland in March by Dnipro Kids. They were invited to be the guests of honour at a Hibs game at Easter Road stadium at the weekend. (Photo credit: Alan Rennie)

The spokesperson said the orphans are now enrolled at school, and are “starting to enjoy normal life”.

He added: “The response has been amazing from people in Edinburgh. Everyone has been so welcome”.

"I absolutely include the authorities in that. In our experience, they’ve been nothing but co-operative, helpful and supportive".

He thanked the Scottish Government, the Home Office and the Ukrainian consulate in Edinburgh for their support in getting the children to Scotland.

Dnipro Kids was set up in 2005 by Hibs fans, following a UEFA Cup trip to the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.