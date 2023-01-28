Celebrities and Olympians are taking part in a rowing challenge this weekend in memory of Edinburgh rugby legend Doddie Weir. Stars, including Olympic gold medal winner Dame Katherine Grainger and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, are at the Doddie Aid 2023 Britannia Regatta this Saturday (January 28).

Eight teams of celebrities will compete to see who can row the furthest in three hours in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation at the event – being at the iconic Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith. Six-time rowing world champion Dame Katherine, who won gold in the double sculls at the London 2012 Olympic Games, is among a host of famous faces from rugby, television, music, and the wider sporting world who are aiming to rack up as many miles as possible to fund MND research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other well-known names joining the event include former Scotland internationals Rob Wainwright, Jim Hamilton, and Roger Baird, as well as television stars Jason Fox, Louise Minchin, Jennifer Reoch, and Dougie Vipond. They are backing the cause to raise as much money as possible for MND research in memory of the Scotland rugby legend and MND campaigner Weir, who died in November last year at the age of 52.

Grant Gilchrist, Rob Wainwright, and Pierre Schoeman are taking part in the Edinburgh challenge for Doddie Weir (Tony Marsh)

Dame Katherine, who is also chair of UK Sport, said: “Doddie Aid is an amazing event that brings so many people together through a shared passion for exercise, teamwork, camaraderie, and commitment to helping find a cure for MND. As the first event since Doddie’s death, this year’s event, of course, takes on added significance, and the tens of thousands of people already signed up and racking up miles shows how much people care.

“The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta is the perfect focal point for Doddie Aid 2023, and will embody so much of what Doddie stood for – hard work and unbridled fun. I know Sir Chris Hoy has been pulling out all the stops to get the cyclists involved, so now it’s time for the rowers to make their mark for Doddie!

“It was an easy decision to get involved and support such an important cause spearheaded by the memory of a truly great man. There will be some tough moments for everybody, but there is no greater motivation than doing Doddie proud.”

Doddie Weir died last year at the age of 52

The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta is open to teams competing remotely across the UK, with participants able to keep up via a live stream from the top deck of The Royal Yacht Britannia, with a leaderboard and prizes for those wishing to join and support the club from home, the gym, their local rugby club, or anywhere else with a rowing machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Wainwright, founder of Doddie Aid, said: “The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta is particularly poignant as it’s the first since Doddie’s passing in November, but this only drives us forward to continue making progress and raising awareness of MND.

“It will be incredible to see everyone rallying together at the event, as well as those joining from home, the gym, or anywhere else. Doddie started something special and it is our responsibility to continue his legacy. We are absolutely committed to our vision of a world free of MND, leaving no stone unturned in our relentless pursuit of this goal, and we’re grateful to everyone at The Royal Yacht Britannia for hosting the event and allowing our vision to come to life.

“There’s still time to join Doddie Aid 2023 and get the miles in for MND, whether it’s walking, cycling, running, rowing, dog walking, or any other exercise of your choice. We will raise as much as we can until we can find a cure for MND.”

The Doddie Aid Britannia Regatta is the flagship event of the third annual Doddie Aid, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event. Founded in 2020 by Doddie’s former teammate Wainwright, mass-participation event Doddie Aid has already encouraged more than 30,000 people to cover four million miles, raising more than £2 million for research projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad