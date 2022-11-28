News you can trust since 1873
Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52, was an inspirational force of nature.

Doddie Weir: 13 pictures of Scotland rugby legend's life and career after death aged just 52

The sad news that rugby legend Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52 was announced by the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday (November 26).

By Gary Flockhart
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:19pm

Edinburgh-born Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2016.

The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

Here, we take a pictorial look back over his life, his career and his fund-raising work for research into motor neurone disease.

1. Club legend

Doddie Weir helped Newcastle Falcons ascend into the top flight and was an instrumental part of the squad which lifted the 1997-98 Premiership title – still the only team to achieve this remarkable feat the first season after promotion.

Photo: PA

2. National hero

Doddie Weir won 61 caps in a distinguished career for Scotland.

Photo: Third Party

