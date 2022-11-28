Doddie Weir: 13 pictures of Scotland rugby legend's life and career after death aged just 52
The sad news that rugby legend Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52 was announced by the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday (November 26).
By Gary Flockhart
2 hours ago
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 2:19pm
Edinburgh-born Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2016.
The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.
Here, we take a pictorial look back over his life, his career and his fund-raising work for research into motor neurone disease.