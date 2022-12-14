Scottish Rugby will carry live coverage of the memorial service next week to celebrate the life of the irrepressible Doddie Weir.

Edinburgh-born Doddie, the former Scotland and British & Irish Lions lock, died last month, aged 52, after a long fight against MND – motor neurone disease – and having raised millions of pounds through his charitable foundation to support research to find a cure for the condition.

The memorial service is due to begin at Melrose Parish Church – just next door to the Greenyards ground that was Doddie’s home pitch for so many years – at 1pm on Monday (December 19) and will be screened live around the world on the Scottish Rugby website.

Doddie Weir, pictured in action for Scotland in 1998. (Photo by Dave Rogers/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey, who is also a trustee of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Scottish Rugby is honoured to live stream the memorial service. Doddie’s impact was way beyond the rugby community in Scotland and the rest of the British Isles. The outpouring of affection for Doddie has been global and I know it will mean a lot to his family and friends that the service is being broadcast on our website.”

