An Edinburgh man who yesterday (Sunday) appealed for the safe return of his parents’ dog he was looking after while they are on holiday, has spoken of his relief after the cocker spaniel was found safe and well.

Sam Guest is looking after 13-year-old female cocker spaniel Tinka while his parents are on holiday in Austria. Tinka went missing when she ran away from Sam’s friends who had taken her to Harrison Park for a walk on Saturday evening. They managed to keep up with her until they last spotted her on Lothian Road at 7pm. Tinka was later spotted near Redhall Park and Saughton Park at around 9/10pm. Sam and his family were concerned for Tinka’s safety as she is unfamiliar with Edinburgh.

The dog has now been reunited with a thankful Sam, after a family in Longstone kindly took her in.

Tinka was taken in by a Longstone family after going missing.

"Family over in Redhall saw her in their neighbour’s garden and managed to tempt her inside their house, she’s perfectly fit and well acting like nothing happened,” said Sam.

"I just want to thank everyone who’s helped in getting her home, too many complete strangers who have blown me away with the efforts they have gone to. In particular I need to thank the various Facebook groups that got the word out - all the local share groups, Lost pets Edinburgh and Drone SAR for lost dogs UK and Edi GG.

