3 . Adam Smith's Panmure House, Lochend Close

Built in 1691, Panmure House is the final remaining home of Adam Smith, philosopher and 'father of modern economics'. Smith occupied the house between 1778 and 1790, during which time he completed the final editions of his master works: The Theory of Moral Sentiments and The Wealth of Nations. Other great luminaries and thinkers of the Scottish Enlightenment visited Smith regularly at the house. In 2008, Edinburgh Business School and Heriot-Watt University undertook to rescue the building from dereliction. Following a 10-year, £5.6m renovation programme, Panmure House was formally opened in November 2018. As a research centre, Panmure House is not normally open to the public, but Doors Open Day visitors are invited to explore the buiding and learn more about its distinguished past in Adam Smith’s 300th birthday year. Open: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 10am-4pm. Photo: Ian Georgeson