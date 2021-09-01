Duke Street: Road closed and traffic diverted during ongoing police incident in Leith involving a car crash
An police incident in Leith, which appears to involve a crashed car, has resulted in road closures and diverted traffic.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:09 pm
The incident happened around 8 pm on Wednesday on Duke Street at the bottom of Easter Road.
An eye witness described a car fleeing from the police before it crashed.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
Lothian has diverted their buses saying: “due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Duke Street and are instead diverted via Annandale Street, McDonald Road and Bonnington Road north bound.
“City bound services will divert via Bonnington Road, McDonald Road and Leith Walk until further notice.”