Duke Street: Road closed and traffic diverted during ongoing police incident in Leith involving a car crash

An police incident in Leith, which appears to involve a crashed car, has resulted in road closures and diverted traffic.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:09 pm

The incident happened around 8 pm on Wednesday on Duke Street at the bottom of Easter Road.

An eye witness described a car fleeing from the police before it crashed.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture credit: JPI

Read More

Read More
Firefighters tackle blaze in Bread Street tenement building

Lothian has diverted their buses saying: “due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Duke Street and are instead diverted via Annandale Street, McDonald Road and Bonnington Road north bound.

“City bound services will divert via Bonnington Road, McDonald Road and Leith Walk until further notice.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Picture credit: JPI

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.