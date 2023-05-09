Dunbar’s Foxlake Adventures opened its latest attraction at the weekend, the splashing new Aqua Park, with visitors of all ages having a ball despite the weather. People made the most of the new Aqua Park obstacle course, which has 20 ‘Wipeout’-style features including a tyre run, ninja-jump, eagle’s nest, a 3.8 metre Mount Rainer slide and two metre high free-falling slides. The 50 minute sessions cost £19, with those braving the course given a wetsuit and buoyancy aid.