Dunbar's Foxlake Adventures Aqua Park: 11 photos from opening weekend of new attraction near Edinburgh
Fun had by all at East Lothian’s latest waterpark attraction
Dunbar’s Foxlake Adventures opened its latest attraction at the weekend, the splashing new Aqua Park, with visitors of all ages having a ball despite the weather. People made the most of the new Aqua Park obstacle course, which has 20 ‘Wipeout’-style features including a tyre run, ninja-jump, eagle’s nest, a 3.8 metre Mount Rainer slide and two metre high free-falling slides. The 50 minute sessions cost £19, with those braving the course given a wetsuit and buoyancy aid.