Dunbar's Foxlake Adventures Aqua Park: 11 photos from opening weekend of new attraction near Edinburgh

Fun had by all at East Lothian’s latest waterpark attraction

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:56 BST

Dunbar’s Foxlake Adventures opened its latest attraction at the weekend, the splashing new Aqua Park, with visitors of all ages having a ball despite the weather. People made the most of the new Aqua Park obstacle course, which has 20 ‘Wipeout’-style features including a tyre run, ninja-jump, eagle’s nest, a 3.8 metre Mount Rainer slide and two metre high free-falling slides. The 50 minute sessions cost £19, with those braving the course given a wetsuit and buoyancy aid.

This youngster took a leap of faith at Foxlake Adventures' Aqua Park at the weekend.

1. Jumping for joy

This youngster took a leap of faith at Foxlake Adventures' Aqua Park at the weekend. Photo: Greg Macvean

This young lad is determined to get across this part of the course!

2. Walking on water

This young lad is determined to get across this part of the course! Photo: Greg Macvean

Visitors of all ages took on the Aqua Park at Foxlake during its opening weekend.

3. Water way to enjoy yourself!

Visitors of all ages took on the Aqua Park at Foxlake during its opening weekend. Photo: Submitted

The Aqua Park at Foxlake proved popular at the weekend as it opened to the public for the first time.

4. Popular attraction

The Aqua Park at Foxlake proved popular at the weekend as it opened to the public for the first time. Photo: Submitted

