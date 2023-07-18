News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian Crime: Body found in the water at Port Seton Harbour belonged to a 39-year-old woman

East Lothian death “not believed to be suspicious” say police
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

Police have revealed that the body pulled out of the water at Port Seton Harbour this morning belonged to a 39-year-old woman.

Emergency services rushed to Port Seton Harbour in East Lothian just before 7am this morning, Tuesday, July 18, with the death currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by police, who have now revealed that it was an as yet unnamed 39-year-old woman who was recovered from the water.

Speaking about the tragic incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Tuesday, July 18, to a report of a body in the water at the harbour, Port Seton.

The body of a 39-year-old woman was recovered from Port Seton Harbour this morning, Tuesday, July 18. Stock photo by Gerrard Jonathan.
“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”