Police have revealed that the body pulled out of the water at Port Seton Harbour this morning belonged to a 39-year-old woman.

Emergency services rushed to Port Seton Harbour in East Lothian just before 7am this morning, Tuesday, July 18, with the death currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by police, who have now revealed that it was an as yet unnamed 39-year-old woman who was recovered from the water.