East Lothian Crime: Body found in the water at Port Seton Harbour
Emergency services rushed to Port Seton Harbour in East Lothian earlier this morning to recover a body from the water, with the death currently being treated as unexplained by police.
Police were alerted just before 7am, with a body then pulled from the water. An investigation has been launched to establish what exactly happened to cause this tragic incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Tuesday, 18 July, to a report of a body in the water at the harbour, Port Seton. Emergency services attended and the body was recovered.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”