Emergency services rushed to Port Seton Harbour in East Lothian earlier this morning to recover a body from the water, with the death currently being treated as unexplained by police.

Police were alerted just before 7am, with a body then pulled from the water. An investigation has been launched to establish what exactly happened to cause this tragic incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Tuesday, 18 July, to a report of a body in the water at the harbour, Port Seton. Emergency services attended and the body was recovered.

A body was recovered from the water at Port Seton Harbour this morning. Stock photo by John Thomson