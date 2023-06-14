Searches carried out at The Shore in Leith have ended in tragedy, after a man’s body was pulled from the water.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crews, rushed to The Shore early on Wednesday morning and crews were seen out in boats searching the water. The operation came after police received reports of ‘concern for a person’ in the area.

A man’s body was discovered at around 12.30pm and, while formal identification has yet to take place, officers confirmed that the family of missing man Zyrynyl Melendres has been informed. Police had launched an urgent search for the 23-year-old earlier today after he was last seen at around 2am on Wednesday, June 14, in Duke Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 14, the body of a man was discovered at The Shore. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Zyrynyl Melendres, 23, reported missing, has been made aware. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”