Searches are under way in Leith after police received reports of “possible concern for a person”.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crews were spotted at The Shore early on Wednesday morning, with police having confirmed that crews remain on the scene. While searches of the area are being carried out, officers said enquiries are at “a very early stage”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.45 am on Wednesday, June 14, we received a report of a possible concern for a person at The Shore in Edinburgh. Enquiries are at a very early stage and searches of the area are being carried out.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they attended the incident.