Edinburgh police carrying out searches at The Shore in Leith after reports of concern for person

Police are at the scene following reports of concern for a person.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Searches are under way in Leith after police received reports of “possible concern for a person”.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crews were spotted at The Shore early on Wednesday morning, with police having confirmed that crews remain on the scene. While searches of the area are being carried out, officers said enquiries are at “a very early stage”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Around 5.45 am on Wednesday, June 14, we received a report of a possible concern for a person at The Shore in Edinburgh. Enquiries are at a very early stage and searches of the area are being carried out.”

Searches are under way at The Shore in LeithSearches are under way at The Shore in Leith
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they attended the incident.

Officers checking the water at ShoreOfficers checking the water at Shore
