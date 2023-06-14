Travellers have been advised to expect delays between Haymarket and Waverley railway stations, with trains expected to be cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail said Edinburgh trains could face cancellations or delays of up to 15 minutes with disruption expected up to 11.30am on Wednesday, June 14. Lines have reopened following a signalling fault but passengers have been advised to check journey planner for real-time updates. Tickets will be accepted by Lothian buses on several routes including 3, 4, 20, 30, 33, 34, 44 and 45.

Routes affected by delays include:

Waverley Station, Edinburgh. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street / London Euston and Edinburgh

CrossCountry services between Penzance and Aberdeen / Edinburgh, and between Plymouth and Glasgow Central, also between Birmingham New Street / Leeds and Edinburgh

LNER services between London Kings Cross and Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Inverness, and between Leeds and Aberdeen, also between Doncaster / Newcastle and Edinburgh

Lumo services between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

ScotRail services between Aberdeen / Bathgate / Cowdenbeath / Dunbar / Dunblane / Dundee / Glasgow Central / Glasgow Queen Street / Glenrothes with Thornton / Helensburgh Central / Inverness / Milngavie / North Berwick / Perth / Tweedbank and Edinburgh

