Network Rail Edinburgh: Passengers warned of travel disruption between Haymarket and Waverley Station

Passengers have been told to expect delays and cancellations at Edinburgh train stations.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

Travellers have been advised to expect delays between Haymarket and Waverley railway stations, with trains expected to be cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail said Edinburgh trains could face cancellations or delays of up to 15 minutes with disruption expected up to 11.30am on Wednesday, June 14. Lines have reopened following a signalling fault but passengers have been advised to check journey planner for real-time updates. Tickets will be accepted by Lothian buses on several routes including 3, 4, 20, 30, 33, 34, 44 and 45.

Routes affected by delays include:

Waverley Station, Edinburgh. Photo: Lisa FergusonWaverley Station, Edinburgh. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
Waverley Station, Edinburgh. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street / London Euston and Edinburgh

CrossCountry services between Penzance and Aberdeen / Edinburgh, and between Plymouth and Glasgow Central, also between Birmingham New Street / Leeds and Edinburgh

LNER services between London Kings Cross and Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Inverness, and between Leeds and Aberdeen, also between Doncaster / Newcastle and Edinburgh

Lumo services between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

ScotRail services between Aberdeen / Bathgate / Cowdenbeath / Dunbar / Dunblane / Dundee / Glasgow Central / Glasgow Queen Street / Glenrothes with Thornton / Helensburgh Central / Inverness / Milngavie / North Berwick / Perth / Tweedbank and Edinburgh

TransPennine Express services between Berwick-upon-Tweed / Manchester Airport / Newcastle and Edinburgh

