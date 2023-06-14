Edinburgh missing: Urgent search for missing Edinburgh man Zyrynyl Melendres last seen in Duke Street
Zyrynyl Melendres was last sighted at around 2am on Wednesday, June 14, in Duke Street, police said. The 23-year-old was reportedly wearing a dark Superdry jacket with hood and red trimmings along with white and blue Superdry trainers. When last seen, he was carrying a red and black backpack, according to police, and he also wears glasses.
Inspector Stephanie Garnett from Craigmillar police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Zyrynyl. Extensive searches are being carried out in an effort to trace him. I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 535 of Tuesday, 14 June, 2023.”