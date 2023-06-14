News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Urgent search for missing Edinburgh man Zyrynyl Melendres last seen in Duke Street

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

An extensive search has been launched to find a missing Edinburgh man last seen in Leith.

Zyrynyl Melendres was last sighted at around 2am on Wednesday, June 14, in Duke Street, police said. The 23-year-old was reportedly wearing a dark Superdry jacket with hood and red trimmings along with white and blue Superdry trainers. When last seen, he was carrying a red and black backpack, according to police, and he also wears glasses.

Inspector Stephanie Garnett from Craigmillar police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Zyrynyl. Extensive searches are being carried out in an effort to trace him. I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 535 of Tuesday, 14 June, 2023.”

Missing Edinburgh man Zyrynyl Melendres was last seen in Leith (Photo: Police Scotland)Missing Edinburgh man Zyrynyl Melendres was last seen in Leith (Photo: Police Scotland)
