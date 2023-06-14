An extensive search has been launched to find a missing Edinburgh man last seen in Leith.

Zyrynyl Melendres was last sighted at around 2am on Wednesday, June 14, in Duke Street, police said. The 23-year-old was reportedly wearing a dark Superdry jacket with hood and red trimmings along with white and blue Superdry trainers. When last seen, he was carrying a red and black backpack, according to police, and he also wears glasses.

Inspector Stephanie Garnett from Craigmillar police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Zyrynyl. Extensive searches are being carried out in an effort to trace him. I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 535 of Tuesday, 14 June, 2023.”