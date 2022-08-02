Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margot Hunter, who is clinical director at Dunedin Vets in Tranent, donned the fancy dress outfit to promote a duck race the practice is organising on Sunday (August 7) to raise funds for The Cinnamon Trust.

The Trust helps the elderly and terminally ill people and their pets, whether providing practical help like walking a dog for a housebound owners, organising foster care for pets if their owner is in hospital, or providing long-term care for pets whose owners have died.

Keen runner Margot completed laps of the practice in Tranent, clocking up 5k, to set their summer of fundraising off to a flying start.

Margot said: “The Cinnamon Trust is an amazing charity that brings peace of mind to pet owners and provides care for pets when it is needed.

“I know a lot of older clients who worry what will happen to their pets if they have to go into hospital or need to go into care and we put them in touch

with The Cinnamon Trust.

“Not everyone has family to step in and take pets and a couple of elderly ladies who come to the practice had falls and The Cinnamon Trust stepped in to walk their dogs and took the worry away at a harrowing time.

“I’ve run a few 5k races in my time to raise money for various charities, and, although I’m more of a jogger now, hopefully my efforts and the duck raise will raise a good sum for a great cause.

“It was drizzly in Tranent on the day of the run so my webbed feet go quite wet.”

Everyone is welcome to the duck race taking place this weekend at the stone bridge on the Winton estate at Pencaitland.

Organised by Dunedin Vets receptionist Suzanne Preston, it costs £2 per duck or £5 for three ducks and there will be prizes for first, second and third place.