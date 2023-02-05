Workmen in East Lothian have been left red-faced - after erecting a wrongly spelled street sign at a new multi-million pound housing estate.

The sign - spelling out ‘Hoprig Aveune’ - was put up last week as the finishing touches were being laid down at the new Blindwells estate in East Lothian. Locals have been quick to poke fun at the blunder after an image of the street sign was posted on social media over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McGrath posted: “Built to the same standards of the houses no doubt.” Craig Taylor said: “Don’t know what’s worse - the person who ordered it or the person who put it in place.” And Sarah McCulloch added: “They had one job.”

Locals were not impressed with the spelling error

Blindwells is one of the flagship developments of Hargreaves Land, which is creating a ‘new town’ with facilities such as shops and a primary school on the outskirts of Prestonpans. The large site is expected to have 1,600 homes in total in its first phase with further land expected to be expanded into in the future.

Many families have already moved into the newly built homes, which have been constructed by a range of housing developers with 60 having been acquired by East Lothian Council as social accommodation.