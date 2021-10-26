Chopstix will celebrate all things ginger on Friday, as the most famous ginger of all, Ed Sheeran, releases his new album.

To mark the occasion, Chopstix will be offering a free small box of noodles and topping to those who possess fiery locks of hair.

Believe it or not, Chopstix had a part to play in ginger-haired pop colossus Sheeran’s career, when the young musician found himself moved on by police while out busking in London.

Chopstix took pity on the fledgling singer-songwriter and invited him to perform in store, with a lucky few fans seeing him live before he hit went on to become a global superstar.

On Friday, several Chopstix stores across the UK will welcome the first 100 gingers through the door before 1pm to come and enjoy free noodles.

Rob Burns, Chopstix marketing director, said: “Ed Sheeran actually took refuge at Chopstix back in the day and performed to our customers – little did we know that one day he would become one of the most famous musicians of our time.

“To celebrate our history with him, we wanted to mark the occasion of the launch of his new album by celebrating gingers across the UK and treating them to some delicious Chopstix delights.

“We’re really excited to see as many gingers as possible, but we’ll be leaving it to our store managers discretion to determine who is naturally ginger and worthy of free noodles.”

