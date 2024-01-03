Manufacturers Taylors Snacks had planned to supply haggis and black pepper crisps in winter only, but now they will be available all year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old girl has been given a year's supply of her favourite flavour of crisps after she successfully campaigned to have them back on the shelves.

Grace, from Edinburgh, decided to take matters into her own hands when she was unable to find her favourite haggis crisps in the shops. She wrote a letter to the managing director of Taylors Snacks, James Taylor, to ask if the company could bring back the popular haggis and black pepper crisps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having recently transitioned from Mackie's Crisps, the company had planned to make the flavour available only during winter months, but Grace’s letter worked and Perthshire-based Taylors has now pledged to have the crisps on sale all year round.

Ten-year-old Grace, from Edinburgh, won her battle to get haggis and black pepper crisps restored to the shelves after she wrote to James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, calling for the popular flavour to be available all year round. Picture: Mike Wilkinson/Taylors Snacks/PA Wire

Grace was rewarded with a taxi full of haggis and black pepper crisps, and a ticket for a tour around the Taylors factory.

Mr Taylor said: "When Grace's letter landed on my desk I was blown away by her enthusiasm and initiative. The Taylors team put our heads together to see how we could celebrate our biggest haggis and black pepper crisp fan and can't wait to show her and her family around our factory here in Errol.

"It was not just Grace who got in touch, however. Our customers let us know in droves that they were missing their favourite haggis and black pepper snacks. We loved that people took the time to tell us how passionately they felt about the flavour. From letters to emails and calls, lots of people got in touch to talk about their love of haggis crisps, and to ask for them to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to ensure our customers don't miss out and are delighted to announce that the haggis crisps are back on the shelves."

Grace's mother Becky, whose surname was not given, said: "It's fantastic that the team at Taylors took the time and effort to respond and it really made all of our days. It also helps Grace see the power of communicating with creativity and care.