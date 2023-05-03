A quintessential Scottish crisp brand has announced it is changing its name. Mackie’s of Scotland crisps and popcorn will soon be known as Taylors, as part of a major rebrand for the award-winning company.

James Taylor, managing director at Taylors Snacks, said: “We are beyond delighted with our fresh and exciting new look launching just in time for summer. The modern design is inspired by our family roots and family culture is hugely important in what we do at Taylors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new chapter is a really exciting time for the Taylors business as a whole. We want the country to see that Taylors Snacks are the same great products as before, just in a fresh, shiny new packet. I am so proud of our whole team for working so hard to get us here, we believe our journey has just begun. Summer is the perfect time to launch Taylors Snacks. With our brand new colourful crisp packets hitting the shelves this month, we’re very confident we will be turning heads in the aisles of Scottish supermarkets, as well as during this year’s Royal Highland Show.”

Taylors Snacks is a new brand being launched to replace Mackie’s crisps. Identical Scottish twins Mairi and Amy Johnson from Currie try to taste the difference between Taylors and Mackie’s crisps packets.

It comes as the company splits from Mackie’s of Scotland ice cream and chocolate business. The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the snacking business in 2022, with all crisps, popcorn and lentil waves produce to move over to the new Taylor Snacks branding in May 2023.

Mac Mackie, executive chairman at Mackie’s of Scotland said: “We have enjoyed a great few years with the Taylors founding and building up a Scottish range of crisps and popcorn. We wish the Taylors team all the best and look forward to seeing more developments and new products as they continue to grow. In the meantime, we’re excited to keep making and developing Scotland’s favourite ice cream and our farm-made chocolate on the renewably powered family farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twins Mairi and Amy Johnson from Currie – previously in folk group GiveWay – joined the relaunch campaign. Mairi said: “Having seen the love of Scotland around the world during our music career, it’s brilliant to be part of this campaign for a vibrant new brand, born here.

"As a twin, some of our friends still can’t tell us apart and we soon understood that we couldn’t tell the difference between Mackie’s and Taylors crisps. The texture and flavours are brilliant and make great crisps for dipping. Our brother-in-law lives in Kent and returns home with a car full of Mackie’s crisps after every visit … so he’ll now be travelling home with a car full of Taylors.”