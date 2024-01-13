1 . Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison is looking forward to taking part in this year's Edinburgh Marathon Festival. She said: "I might be putting my foot in it a little bit here, but my plans to run the 10K (not quite ready for the 26.2 miles!) at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival fell through at the last minute last year so I am determined to complete it this year. I always love the marathon weekend and can't wait to actually take part in it. And I'm especially looking forward to the well-deserved drink in the pub once I complete it. Wish me luck!" Photo: Andrew O'Brien