With the New Year of 2024 now well underway, we’ve taken a look at the things we are looking forward to this year in Edinburgh.
Among our recommendations for the year ahead are going to live concerts in the city, Fringe shows in August and a literary pub tour. We are also looking forward to the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, Scotland playing at the Euros in the summer, and new bars popping up in the city.
1. Edinburgh Marathon Festival
Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison is looking forward to taking part in this year's Edinburgh Marathon Festival. She said: "I might be putting my foot in it a little bit here, but my plans to run the 10K (not quite ready for the 26.2 miles!) at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival fell through at the last minute last year so I am determined to complete it this year. I always love the marathon weekend and can't wait to actually take part in it. And I'm especially looking forward to the well-deserved drink in the pub once I complete it. Wish me luck!" Photo: Andrew O'Brien
2. Shared bike hire scheme
Evening News digital reporter Neil Johnstone is looking forward to the possible introduction of a new shared bikes scheme in Edinburgh. He said: "Next year the council will discuss the feasibility of delivering another shared bike hire scheme in Edinburgh. I loved the Just Eat bikes scheme and was sad to see it go, so I look forward to seeing the developments with this in 2024 - word is the new ones will be electric." Photo: Stock
3. Live music
Lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart is looking forward to going to some great gigs this year. He said: "It's already shaping up to be a great year for live music in the Capital. Gigs I'm looking forward to seeing include Paul Weller, The National, The The and The Pretenders. Obviously more shows will be announced over the coming months, and I've always got my fingers crossed for the return of Radiohead. Well, you can but hope!" Photo: Calum Buchan Photography
4. Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Digital reporter Neil Johnstone is looking forward to catching some Fringe shows this August. He said: "I only saw a handful of Fringe shows in 2023, but the ones I did see reignited my love for the random and unusual shows you can discover during the festival. I'll definitely make time to see more this year." Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty