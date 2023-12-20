The airline will double its flights to the Chinese capital next summer.

Hainan has announced it is increasing the number of direct flights from Edinburgh to Beijing next summer.

From May 2024, passengers will get an additional two weekly flights as the airlines doubles Scotland's only direct flights to China. The service between Scotland’s busiest airport and China’s vibrant Capital will operate from from 17 May to 26 October 2024 with four flights every week in the peak summer months between June 1 and September 30. There will also be two flights per week during off peak times.

Along with the boost to the number of weekly flights, services will also operate for an extra nine weeks, providing more flights to China than ever before. Airport chiefs said the increase demonstrates Edinburgh’s appeal to international audiences.

Photo: Getty images

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s great to see our partners at Hainan Airlines grow their presence at Edinburgh Airport and maintain that crucial direct connectivity between Scotland and China.

“We know there is a continued attractiveness and allure of Scotland as an international destination, and that is acutely felt in China where our stunning scenery, our world-renowned food and drink, and our well sought after educational institutions are all highly regarded. These additional flights will also offer people in Scotland more opportunities to experience China and increase the potential for closer working and investment prospects for businesses both at home and abroad."

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “The return and increased capacity of this direct route connecting Beijing to Edinburgh is further evidence of the undeniable demand for our world famous offering. Scotland is perfectly placed to benefit from increased interest from Chinese visitors who are often looking for unique and exciting experiences the whole family can enjoy.

“We know that making it as easy as possible for people to come here makes Scotland a more enticing destination. Overseas holidaymakers tend to stay longer and spend more. They are an increasingly important part of the visitor economy, helping to attract investment, create jobs and sustain communities.”