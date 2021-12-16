Edinburgh and the Lothians: Explore local and be a tourist in your own city

With tourist numbers down, there's never been a better time to get out and enjoy all Edinburgh and the Lothians has to offer.

Tourist numbers are down, meaning many of the country’s leading tourist attractions are remarkably quiet right now. That’s a problem for many local businesses.

But it also means that – with the right Covid safety precautions – we as residents can enjoy more of what our great city and its surrounding area has to offer without the endless queues and crowds we would normally encounter.

Playing the “tourist” in your city can be an absolute hoot, and you'd be surprised at what you can learn about the place where you live when you explore it as if you've never been there before.

The advantages are many. For starters, you don't need to pack a fortnight's worth of pants and socks, and there's no queuing at airport security or long delays to contend with.

You can have just as much fun as going on a holiday – and also support local business at the same time.

Over the next few weeks, in partnership with the Edinburgh Capital Group (ECG), the Evening News will be bringing you a series of features highlighting some of the amazing days out locals can have in the Capital and the surrounding area.

Euan McGrory, Editor of the Evening News, said: “ There is nothing more important than keeping everyone safe right now, but if we follow the Covid guidelines then there are many great opportunities to enjoy days out with our families in the weeks and months ahead.

“There are so many places both within the city and across the Lothians that many of us would never think of visiting because, sub-consciously, we think of them as being ‘for the tourists’ – and usually far too busy.

“Right now, you can not only enjoy great, crowd-free days, you can also support local businesses and jobs. Have fun, and feel good about doing ‘the right thing’ at the same time, what’s not to like.”

Edinburgh Capital Group is a membership group for everyone working in local visitor attractions, tours, theatres and events in Edinburgh and the Lothians. The group meet regularly to share great ideas and help support each other to deliver fantastic visitor experiences.

Elaine Green, chair of the group, explains: “Visitor numbers plummeted for many due to Covid closures, especially in the city centre, as potential visitors bypassed Edinburgh to head to the countryside. Yet Edinburgh and the Lothians have it all.

“We are all 'good to go’ and keeping up-to-date with current guidelines to ensure that your visit is safe and enjoyable.

“Edinburgh and the surrounding area has such a rich and varied offering for fabulous days out – and we’d love to welcome you and show you what’s waiting on your doorstep.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy and the options are endless.”

