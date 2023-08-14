There are several benefits to working from home - no travel, you can dress down and when you finish work you are already home. But for Portobello resident Sean Sevestre, it means he can work in Hollywood without leaving his flat

An Edinburgh artist is making waves in Hollywood - despite not venturing far from his home studio in the Capital.

Over the last two years, Portobello resident Sean Sevestre, 29, has worked on the visual development of the Hollywood blockbuster Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which was released in cinemas this month. The film, which stars Seth Rogan, Jackie Chan and John Cena, has received rave reviews and the Penicuik-born artist said working on the Hollywood animation has been his biggest project to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean said: “Growing up in a small town in Scotland I never thought I’d end up working in Hollywood, who does that? But thanks to the internet I was able to make a name for myself in the industry even though I felt far away from that world.”

Portobello resident, Sean Sevestre, is a self-taught filmmaker and illustrator who has made a name for himself in the industry working out of his home studio over the last decade. Photo: Sean Sevestre

The self-taught filmmaker and illustrator has spent the last decade working from Edinburgh but still managed to secure other high profile jobs including working on music videos for pop superstar Lil Nas X. Sean said: “My career started as I began to post my work online and slowly make a name for myself in the online community. I flew to art events around the world to connect with like-minded artists who, over time, would generously connect me or recommend me for jobs until I became an established and trusted artist in the space.”

The 29-year-old added: “Now I actually have to turn down work that comes in which is an incredible place to be. I’m extremely grateful to all the people that supported me from the beginning until now.”

Sean said working with production designer Yashar Kassai and the rest of the team on the Mutant Mayhem film was the ‘best team [he’s] ever had the privilege of being a part of’ and it was ‘super inspiring to watch every department push for something new.’ He said: “Everyone really pulled out their A -game for Turtles which meant I had to do the same. The whole art team was always so excited to see new dailies come through from our vendor Mikros and see the incredible magic they were doing there, somehow translating our designs and bringing it to life in 3D in the most faithful looking way I’ve ever seen.