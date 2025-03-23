An Edinburgh attraction has received praise after offering free accommodation to travellers stranded by the Heathrow shutdown on Friday.

After Heathrow Airport in London was closed on Friday, Lost Shore Surf Resort in Newbridge offered up its lodges on a 'first come first serve' basis, and said priority would be given to those with young families.

A number of Edinburgh flights were cancelled following an electrical substation blaze in west London which left Heathrow without full power and unable to operate for the entire day.

The Lost Shore surf resort in Ratho. | Submitted

Posting on social media on Friday afternoon, Lost Shore said: “Are you stranded due to Heathrow’s closure? We’re just five minutes from Edinburgh Airport and want to help!

“We’ve set aside five free Lodges & Pods for tonight. First come, first served and priority will be given to those with young families. Proof of flight is required. Contact us by 7pm to book. Subject to availability. Please share to help spread the message!”

Interior view of one of the lodges at Lost Shore | Lost Shore

This kind gesture was praised by social media users. One said: “Amazing gesture from a brilliant place. Well done Lost Shore!”

Another added: “Hope families are booked in and settled, well done Lost Shore Surf.” And one social media user said: “What a nice gesture for those who are stranded.”

This kind gesture by the Edinburgh attraction also led to The Bridge Inn, Ratho, offering use of its courtesy bus to help transport stranded travellers to the resort.

They said: “We also have our courtesy bus if we can help out in any way, just give us a call. Well done guys!”