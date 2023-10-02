Edinburgh barber a cut above the rest after being named as Scotland’s best at national awards
An Edinburgh barber has proven to be a cut above the competition, after being name as the best in Scotland at a glittering awards ceremony.
Sovereign Grooming's Peter Healy scooped the prestigious ‘Best Barber' award at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards in Glasgow on Sunday evening.
The 22-year-old Irishman, who joined Sovereign earlier this year and after a spell in Aberdeen, moved to the capital to head up Sovereign's New Waverley salon.
Sovereign founder Kyle Ross – who was named Best Social Media Influencer on the night – paid tribute to Peter, who today starts his 12-month reign as the number one barber in Scotland.
“Peter's dedication, skill, and passion for the craft of barbering have set a new standard in our industry," Kyle said.
“We at Sovereign Grooming couldn't be prouder to have him as part of our team, and this national recognition is a testament to the excellence and artistry he brings to every haircut.
“Our skilled barbers provide more than just haircuts; they offer a transformative grooming experience that boosts your confidence and enhances your style. From the moment you walk in, you'll feel the difference.”
The luxury barber, which has city centre outlets in Edinburgh and Abderdeen, was also shortlisted in the best training school category for its Edinburgh academy, which takes students from being novices to fully-qualified in just 15 weeks.
The nominations follow significant expansion by the business, which is being backed by a group of investors led by MB Martin & Partners Ltd, a boutique investment house that specializes in helping high-potential early-stage companies grow.
Kyle launched his first salon in the West End of Aberdeen's Union Street in 2016 to provide a high-quality grooming service for men.
The business, which initially launched as 'Huntsman', rebranded as Sovereign in 2018 and now has a second major city centre salon, at New Waverley in Edinburgh.
Kyle is no stranger to succces. Since launching the business, he has won a catalogue of industry awards. In 2017, he was named Scottish Men’s Stylist of the Year as well as winning Best Barber UK at the International Barber Awards in Germany.
He was subsequently named Best Barber at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018 and was named as one of Scotland's 'Coolest People' by The Herald newspaper.