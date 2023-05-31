A horror crash left an Edinburgh motorcyclist with so many broken bones that x-rays depicted ‘a packet of crisps.’

Charlie Phillips was left in a critical condition after a car pulled out in front of him as he was travelling along Ferry Road on May 10. The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries after colliding with the rear passenger door which then catapulted him 30 feet before landing on the pavement. His injuries included ‘a smashed pelvis, broken legs, ribs, chest bone, and a shattered arm’.

The 32-year-old motorcycle enthusiast was unconscious for a 24-hour period following the collision, only learning about the severity of the incident when police visited him in hospital a few days later. He said: “I sustained some memory loss so I don’t actually remember the accident at all.

Charlie was only 200 yards from his home when the crash occurred. He suffered several injuries that left him unable to walk. Charlie has been overwhelmed by the support from the biker community that he described as a 'a huge family where there’s a sense of belonging.' He said: "I’ve noticed on the gofundme that there’s a lot of names I don’t recognise, they’re a biker like me and they understand my circumstances and they’re reached out."

“They had me in the operating room for eight hours and told me afterwards that I had lost almost half of my blood. They put a metal rod in me leg on the full length of my tibia, a metal rod in my arm and frame in my hip and pelvis. The best way I can describe the way it looked on x-rays was like a packet of crisps – there’s too many fractures to name.”

Charlie was discharged from hospital 12 days later but will be unable to return to work as a bike mechanic at Saltire Motorcycles for some time. Although keen to take on light duties, Charlie is unable to walk at present and is only able to stand with the aid of crutches. But the popular mechanic said he was taken back by the support from the biker community who rallied together to buy him a wheelchair and a second set of ‘more comfortable crutches’ whilst he continues his rehabilitation.

Charlie said: “I can stand upright near the sink and in the shower, things like that but I’m not able to step forward or walk just yet. My next follow up appointment is in six weeks and I am hoping I will be able to progress with my physio and be able to walk again.”

But it was the response from the biking community which really amazed Charlie. Fellow biker and friend Dominika Babalska launched a gofundeme page days later to support him while he remains out of work. Money raised will also help Charlie pay for physio sessions as part of his rehabilitation. The page has generated almost half of its target of £5,000 which Charlie says has been ‘overwhelming’.

Charlie Phillips was left in critical condition after a serious motor accident on Ferry Road on May 10. Page organiser, Dominika Babalska, wrote 'It will take many tough months if not years for a recovery. He is the most kind and selfless person we know. Always there to help or lend a hand, day or night. No task is too big, no favour too great. A true friend'

Charlie said: “It brought me to tears – I never expected anything like that. Dominika and the rest of the group I’ve been riding with – I’ve only known them for nine months. I knew they were amazing, kind-hearted people but their response was amazing – I’ve never had that kind of feeling before.”

Charlie said his passion for motorcycles is not only borne out of technical challenges when working on them as a mechanic but from a brotherhood bond that is shared by fellow bikers on the road – a trait not reflected by car drivers. Charlie said this was exemplified following his crash that sent the biking community ‘into action mode.’

Charlie said: ‘The outpouring of love, support and messages is typical of the biker community. When you’re out on the road and you see another biker, you give them a wee wave and a nod or if you stop in a lay-by they’re always up for a chat and help you with anything you need. And I’ve definitely felt that first hand now.”