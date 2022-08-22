Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union leaders will meet this week to consider a five per cent pay increase for refuse workers as comedians performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe slated the situation.

It remains unclear if the revised pay proposal - an increase on Cosla's second offer of 3.5 per cent - will be enough to stop ongoing and future industrial action.

Readers of the paper have reacted strongly to the current state of the city as the bins continue to overflow.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person thought that people should take more responsibility and wrote: “What’s wrong with the public.

"Why drop there rubbish at an overflowing bin. Take a plastic bag with you and put your refuse in. Take it home or find a bin with space and use it.”

Most people supported the strike, with someone writing: “I don’t blame the bin men at all, I’m totally behind work forces striking for better pay, this mess is the cause of the public putting their rubbish down on the ground when the bins are clearly full.

"Take your rubbish home Don’t add to the mess” and another added: “Pay the workers what they deserve!!”

Edinburgh bin strike: Evening News readers react to overflowing bins and litter strewn across the Capital as the strike continues

Another said: “After years off not getting a pay rise there quite right to strike and hope they and all others to follow get what there after, council bosses are well off not the workers so sod the streets being a mess it's the big greedy bosses that are answerable to it.”

The strikes have been held during the festival, at a time where Edinburgh is at its busiest.

Someone wrote: “The place is disgusting - absolute embarrassment” and someone else added: “Not a great advert for the city at a time when it's filled with tourists.

“If the powers that be would do the one simple thing and stop the big companies screwing everyone over and cap prices we wouldn't have every sector fighting with their bosses for wage rises.”

There is a growing concern of the lasting impact of the rubbish, with someone commenting: “It actually gives me the fear seeing it all, gonna have a major vermin problem soon, well a lot worse than it already is now.”