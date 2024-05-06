Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community groups in Edinburgh can now apply to have a ban on individuals setting off fireworks in their local area.

The Scottish Government’s Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 has brought in powers for local authorities to implement Firework Control Zones (FCZs) – specified areas where it would be a criminal offence for a member of the public to use a firework, although organised public displays would still be permitted.

It follows serious Bonfire Night trouble in Edinburgh in the past two years. In 2023 a massive gang of teenagers in Niddrie launched fireworks and petrol bombs at police officers. And in 2022, masked youths threw fireworks at residents and the emergency services.

The option of firework control zones comes after two years of serious trouble in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night

Communities can ask for an FCZ to be considered on a range of grounds – the misuse of fireworks, injuries from fireworks, impact on vulnerable groups, environmental protection, and animal welfare. The deadline for applications in June 30, 2024.

Applications will be reviewed by the council in conjunction with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Then there will be a community consultation period within the proposed areas. And the full decision list on FCZs in Edinburgh is due to be announced in October 2024.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “I’m really pleased that we’re reaching the next stage in implementing Fireworks Control Zones here in Edinburgh. We all remember vividly the shocking and unprecedented scenes we saw in Niddrie last year with emergency services being attacked and I’m determined to do everything within our power to prevent similar occurrences this November.

“Whilst these powers from the Scottish Government are welcome, I’ve been clear that we need to go further on the issue of fireworks and ban their public sale, such is the current risk to public safety and order. Alongside these measures, it’s more important than ever that we supplement these new powers with our ongoing community work. Over the coming months with our partners, we’ll be undertaking targeted engagement and intervention work in our schools, youth associations and wider communities."